13

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Hyoyeon reveals a hip teaser photo for "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

AKP STAFF

On July 15th, Hyoyeon revealed her second teaser image for her upcoming 4th single 'Dessert'.

The teaser image shows Hyoyeon posing with Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE. The three of them look hip as they look down into the camera and give off a hip hop vibe. 

The photo was posted on social media with the caption: "HYO 4th Single ['DESSERT (Feat. Loopy, Soyeon from (G)I-DLE]."

Fans are excited for the release of Hyoyeon's single which will be released on July 22 at 6 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more teasers and also stay tuned for the release of Hyoyeon's new single. 

  1. Soyeon
  2. Hyoyeon
2 1,408 Share 87% Upvoted

1

princesspop56 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

wow
Soyeon

first seulgi wow things , then hyoyeon dessert

Share

1

TheMooseLordLee718 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Omg what a trio <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND