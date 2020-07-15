Hyoyeon reveals a hip teaser photo for "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

On July 15th, Hyoyeon revealed her second teaser image for her upcoming 4th single 'Dessert'.

The teaser image shows Hyoyeon posing with Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE. The three of them look hip as they look down into the camera and give off a hip hop vibe.

The photo was posted on social media with the caption: "HYO 4th Single ['DESSERT (Feat. Loopy, Soyeon from (G)I-DLE]."





Fans are excited for the release of Hyoyeon's single which will be released on July 22 at 6 PM KST.

Stayed tuned for more teasers and also stay tuned for the release of Hyoyeon's new single.



