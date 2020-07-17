DAY6's Young K revealed to be lyricist behind Eric Nam's upcoming album 'The Other Side'

DAY6's Young K has been revealed to be a lyricist behind Eric Nam's upcoming album 'The Other Side'.



Eric Nam recently released the track list for his fourth mini album 'The Other Side', and reports revealed he and Young K collaborated on the album. The DAY6 member was behind the lyrics for 4 out of 5 songs from the upcoming album, including "Trouble with You", "Paradise", "How You Been", and the Korean version of "Love Die Young". The only song the DAY6 member didn't write is "Down for You".



"Paradise", "Trouble with You", and "How You Been" were also co-written and co-composed by Eric Nam, and he participated in writing the lyrics for "Down for You".



'The Other Side' drops on July 30 KST.

