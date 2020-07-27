24

BTS officially begins the countdown for their English single on August 21st

BTS has officially begun the count down for their new single. They announced on July 26th that they are making a comeback on August 21st with a digital single

The countdown has begun through the website bts-082120.com as there are seven different count downs which are speculated to be the count downs for the release of the teasers. Many fans are excited as they await BTS' comeback with their all English digital single.

The first countdown is ending very soon, so stay tuned for more updates and releases!

quark123957,124 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

So people are theorizing this is based on their mic colors, but no one can decide which green is really for Yoongi. Also the last one would be the MV because that's for the 21st so that kicks the solo teasers thing unless the pre-release is just Jimin which I somehow doubt.

venoa-21 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

Are they going on musics shows ?

