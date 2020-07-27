BTS officially begins the countdown for their English single on August 21st

BTS has officially begun the count down for their new single. They announced on July 26th that they are making a comeback on August 21st with a digital single.

The countdown has begun through the website bts-082120.com as there are seven different count downs which are speculated to be the count downs for the release of the teasers. Many fans are excited as they await BTS' comeback with their all English digital single.

The first countdown is ending very soon, so stay tuned for more updates and releases!