BTS’s Japanese album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~” continues to top on Oricon Daily Album Chart for four consecutive days

According to the Japan Oricon Chart on July 18, BTS’s 4th Japanese Album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ sold 16,050 copies, topping the Oricon Daily Album Chart.

With the same album, BTS has also recorded a cumulative sales of 543,609 copies, bringing them to top the same chart for four consecutive days.

Despite being a Japanese release, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ is also gaining worldwide popularity, ranking 1st in iTune’s Top Albums Chart in 81 countries and regions, 56th in UK’s Top 100 of the Official Albums Chart, and 7th on the Top 100 of the Official Album Download Chart.

