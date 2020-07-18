53

BTS’s Japanese album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~” continues to top on Oricon Daily Album Chart for four consecutive days

According to the Japan Oricon Chart on July 18, BTS’s 4th Japanese Album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ sold 16,050 copies, topping the Oricon Daily Album Chart.

With the same album, BTS has also recorded a cumulative sales of 543,609 copies, bringing them to top the same chart for four consecutive days.

Despite being a Japanese release, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ is also gaining worldwide popularity, ranking 1st in iTune’s Top Albums Chart in 81 countries and regions, 56th in UK’s Top 100 of the Official Albums Chart, and 7th on the Top 100 of the Official Album Download Chart.

Check out the title track of ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’, ‘Stay Gold’ below!

killthislove00619 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

I ordered the album but thought it said it shipped on July 7. Turns out it's August 7! I'm loving the new songs, and the remakes are fun, I think my favorite of those is Dionysus. It sounds even more hard hitting in Japanese.

rania43,009 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~' first day album sales is already the best selling album released this year in Japan. It is already eligible for double platinum! J-army didn't come to play!

Your Eyes Tell debuted no. 1 in Oricon daily digital single chart, Line Music Japan and iTunes Japan, surpassingYonezu Kenshis new song, which is the biggest digital debut in Japan this year so far


All songs from the album are Top50 on US iTunes and Top 30 in japan


MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ The Journey is the First Japanese album by a Korean Act to debut #1 on iTunes US & UK.

