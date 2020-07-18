Legendary volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung makes trending news after her guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers'

Iconic volleyball superstar Kim Yeon Koung made trending news after her guest appearance on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'.



On July 18th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the outside hitter and the captain of the South Korean National team appeared as a guest. Kim Yeon Koung has won numerous championships and individual awards in her career with stops in South Korea, Japan, China, and Turkey. She was the MVP of the women's volleyball tournament at the London 2012, despite the team taking fourth place.

On the show, she showed off her witty communication skills that are as good as her volleyball skills. During the 'Guess about me' segment, her reply to Kang Ho Dong's question had brothers burst out laughing. Kang Ho Dong asked "What happens if a referee needs to use the restroom?" and she replied, "Uh, he or she can't come down from the stand during the game. Well, I guess he or she could use a diaper."

She also shared how she became a dominating player after going through a growth spurt during high school. She said she grew almost 8 inches in a year, which in turn helped her to be included in the starting lineup. She became a part of the Korean girls' youth national team when she was in 10th grade.



At the end of the episode, she played a volleyball game against all 7 brothers. Heechul showed enthusiasm for volleyball after the game and Lee Soo Guen thanked her for sharing pizzas. If you'd like to know more about her, check out her YouTube channel here.

