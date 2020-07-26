BTS to release new digital single in August with plans to drop album later this year

BTS has announced that the group has plans to release a new album this year.

On July 27 KST, Big Hit Entertainment officially confirmed that BTS will be releasing a new digital single on August 21 through domestic and international music sites. The boys also revealed the information during their audio live stream on 'V Live' for the fans "who had been waiting patiently until late at night".



According to BTS, the digital single is expected to be an upbeat summer song.



Meanwhile, member V revealed that he is currently preparing a solo mixtape for the first time in his life. "It's a bit of a pressure to come up with an album all from scratch," he said.

Following the pre-release digital single, the group will drop a full album in the latter half of 2020. Stay tuned for more details!