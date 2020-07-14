Actress Park Han Byul is living in Jeju Island after selling all her properties in Seoul after her husband's 'Burning Sun' scandal

Actress Park Han Byul is said to be living with her family on Jeju Island after selling everything in Seoul.



On July 14th, Star News exclusively reported that Park Han Byul had sold all her properties including her home in Seoul, and is now living with her husband and son on Jeju island. It has been more than one year since Park Han Byul has appeared in any shows or movies.



According to witnesses, Park Han Byul is living a peaceful life on Jeju island. She went through much heartache because of the scandal involving her husband. However, she seemed to have stabilized after leaving Seoul and settling down in Jeju. It seems Park Han Byul won't be making a comeback anytime soon since she has sold all her properties in Seoul and settled down in Jeju.





Park Han Byul's husband, Yoo In Seok, was involved in the "Burning Sun" incident between 2015 and 2016. He has been on trial since last month on charges of embezzlement, prostitution mediation, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, and violation of the law on aggravated punishment of certain economic crimes.



Regarding the incident with her husband, Park Han Byul wrote on her social media account "I apologize to everyone. I'm sorry to have caused so many people to be worried about the incidents and suspicions related to my husband. I once again bow my head to apologize to all the people who are criticizing me and my family for causing such a social commotion."



Meanwhile, Park Han Byul, who made her debut in the entertainment industry as a fashion magazine model in 2002, reported on her marriage and pregnancy with Yoo In Seok, former CEO of Yuri Holdings, whom she met at a golf meeting in November 2017 while appearing in the drama 'Vogue Mom.' She gave birth to a son in April the following year.

