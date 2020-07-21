N.Flying reveal sweet animated MV teaser for 'Starlight'

N.Flying have revealed their music video teaser for "Starlight".



In the adorable animated MV teaser, a boy and an elderly woman spend time together on the beach with balloons in hand. "Starlight" is composed by member Seunghyub, and it was inspired by his grandmother and late grandfather. He previously released the track on SoundCloud, and it's releasing as a special digital single on July 24 KST.



Watch N.Flying's "Starlight" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



