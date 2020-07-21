13

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

N.Flying reveal sweet animated MV teaser for 'Starlight'

AKP STAFF

N.Flying have revealed their music video teaser for "Starlight".

In the adorable animated MV teaser, a boy and an elderly woman spend time together on the beach with balloons in hand. "Starlight" is composed by member Seunghyub, and it was inspired by his grandmother and late grandfather. He previously released the track on SoundCloud, and it's releasing as a special digital single on July 24 KST.

Watch N.Flying's "Starlight" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. N.Flying
  2. STARLIGHT
1 1,245 Share 76% Upvoted

0

thealigirl84,773 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

i feel like the music video's going to give me all kinds of feels

Share
Lee Hi
Lee Hi officially signs with AOMG
33 minutes ago   3   4,758

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND