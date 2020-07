MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has released a new MV teaser.

On July 13 at midnight KST, the MAMAMOO soloist dropped yet another teaser for "LMM", a track from her latest album 'Maria'. The teaser begins with a hopeful yet eerie sentence: "Flowers do bloom even in rain falling down". Accompanied by classical string sounds, the modernist and quasi-dystopian environment features Hwa Sa walking by herself with a bow and arrow.

The MV is to drop on July 16 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!