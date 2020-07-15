April reveal the comeback schedule for their summer album 'Hello Summer'

Coming up for Fineapples at the end of this July is a special summer album release from April!

The girl group will be making a quick comeback just 3 months after their previous "LALALILALA" promotions with a special summer album titled 'Hello Summer'.

On July 16 at midnight KST, the girls released a comeback schedule for 'Hello Summer.' They will release various photo and video teasers over the next two weeks before finally releasing the album on July 29. Check out the release schedule below!