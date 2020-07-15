Woodz (Jo Seung Youn) talks about Yugyeom, Vernon, and Kino's reactions to his album & more

Woodz (Jo Seung Youn) opened up about Yugyeom, Vernon, and Kino's reactions to his solo mini album 'EQUAL' and more.



In his interview with '@star1', Woodz talked about 'EQUAL', saying, "This is my first time promoting solo, and it feels new. There's a greater sense of responsibility and pressure," adding, "I'm planning to release another album this year."



As for his idol friends, he shared, "GOT7's Yugyeom, Seventeen's Vernon, and Pentagon's Kino listened to my songs before the album was released. They said the songs are good and supported me a lot, so that gave me courage."



Woodz also discussed performing in front of an empty audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "I'm really sad about it. I hope that we'll all work together, and the situation will improve as soon as possible."



Take a look at his pictorial for '@star1' below and his "Love Me Harder" music video here if you missed it.

