Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

AOA's Hyejeong thanks fans following aftermath of Jimin-Mina bullying controversy

AKP STAFF

AOA's Hyejeong thanked fans following the aftermath of Jimin and Mina's bullying controversy.

On July 21, Hyejeong shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message: 

"ELVIS, we started filming in a warm March, and we've worked hard filming until sweltering weather in May. It's finally the last episode of 'My Unfamiliar Family'! I feel careful about posting this message during a difficult time, but I wanted to for sure thank all the actors I met during filming, the staff, and our fans ELVIS, who were always by my side. I'm returning to Hyejeong from my character Seyoung, and I'll do my best from now on to be healthy mentally and physically and take care of those around me. I'll also become a more educated and mature person. I hope everyone's lives are filled with happiness."



Hyejeong starred in the tvN drama 'My Unfamiliar Family'.

As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by former AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being. However, it didn't stop there as Mina followed up with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.

엘비스 여러분 따뜻했던 3월부터 촬영을 시작해서 무더운 지금까지 5개월동안 열심히 촬영했던 아는건 별로 없지만 가족입니다가 드디어 오늘 마지막회네요! 어려운 시기에 글을 쓰기 조심스럽지만 그래도 촬영을 하면서 만났던 모든 배우님들과 스텝분들 그리고 저를 항상 응원해주시고 많은 믿음과 사랑을 준 엘비스에게도 꼭 감사의 마음을 전하고 싶었어요.. 전 이제 서영이에서 혜정으로 돌아오면서 앞으로 몸도 마음도 더 건강할 수 있도록 노력하고 또 제 주변을 더 챙길 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 그리고 더 배우고 성장하는 사람이 될께요 모두 행복한 일만 가득하셨으면 좋겠습니다.

Winston3,806 pts 8 hours ago 4
8 hours ago

cant the title be, "AOA Hyejeong thanks fans after the completion of her drama"

instead it has to be related to the bullying controversy.

really bad choice of title. its like she has something to say about the issue, (which she didnt)

4 more replies

6

Nct_and_Wayv1,397 pts 7 hours ago 2
7 hours ago

Bruh what's with the title? Misleading. How about you make the title related to the word drama instead :)

2 more replies

