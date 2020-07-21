AOA's Hyejeong thanks fans following aftermath of Jimin-Mina bullying controversy

AOA's Hyejeong thanked fans following the aftermath of Jimin and Mina's bullying controversy.



"ELVIS, we started filming in a warm March, and we've worked hard filming until sweltering weather in May. It's finally the last episode of 'My Unfamiliar Family'! I feel careful about posting this message during a difficult time, but I wanted to for sure thank all the actors I met during filming, the staff, and our fans ELVIS, who were always by my side. I'm returning to Hyejeong from my character Seyoung, and I'll do my best from now on to be healthy mentally and physically and take care of those around me. I'll also become a more educated and mature person. I hope everyone's lives are filled with happiness."





Hyejeong starred in the tvN drama 'My Unfamiliar Family'.



As previously reported, Mina revealed on Instagram that she was the victim of bullying by former AOA member Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. After Jimin seemed to deny the claim, Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate's treatment of her. She then shared Jimin had apologized to her personally, and her label gave an update on her well-being. However, it didn't stop there as Mina followed up with another post and alleged Jimin had sex with a man in the group's shared dorm.



