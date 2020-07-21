BTS' '7 Cake' surges in popularity despite price controversy

BTS' '7 Cake' is surging in popularity despite a controversy over price.



The 'BTS 7 Cake' is a collaboration between the Big Hit Entertainment boy group and ice cream franchise Baskin Robbins, and the 7 pieces represent BTS' 7th anniversary since their debut as well as the 7 members. Each member is represented by the flavors - 'Mom is an Alien', mint chocolate chip, blueberry cheesecake, 'Shooting Star', almond bonbon, cookies and cream, and 'BerryBerry Strawberry'.



Fans are currently in a fierce competition for pre-orders despite a price controversy. According to Baskin Robbins, the 'BTS 7 Cake' costs 26,000 Won ($21.75 USD), but the flavors are regular flavors that can be purchased at Baskin Robbins stores. The only difference is that the ice cream pieces are formed into the 7 shape.



Netizens complained, "I thought an ice cream cake that was a collaboration with BTS would be special," "It's made up of basic ice cream and elongated," "Not special, but it's too expensive," "I would never buy it," and more.



Baskin Robbins stated, "The 'BTS 7 Cake' is a new handmade product with 7 different types of ice cream blocks. Because manufacturing costs are higher than ordinary products, we're only producing and selling a limited amount of 30,000."