1THE9 drop 'moving' version of 'Bad Guy' dance practice video

1THE9 have dropped the 'moving' version of their dance practice video for "Bad Guy".



In the choreography video, the 1THE9 members dance against a dynamic backdrop in front of a 'moving' camera. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', and it's about willing to be the villain for someone you love.



Watch 1THE9's "Bad Guy" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it!