Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

1THE9 drop 'moving' version of 'Bad Guy' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

1THE9 have dropped the 'moving' version of their dance practice video for "Bad Guy".

In the choreography video, the 1THE9 members dance against a dynamic backdrop in front of a 'moving' camera. "Bad Guy" is the title song of the group's third mini album 'Turn Over', and it's about willing to be the villain for someone you love.

Watch 1THE9's "Bad Guy" dance practice above and their MV here if you missed it!

  1. 1THE9
  2. BAD GUY
0

bride-of-chani16 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

i approve

i like the song and choreo

-4

funkahole-1,197 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

