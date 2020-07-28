Actress Han So Hwee in talks to star in upcoming Netflix series 'Nemesis'

Actress Han So Hwee is in talks to star in the upcoming Netflix series 'Nemesis'.



On July 28, reports revealed Han So Hwee could be starring in 'Nemesis', directed by Kim Jin Min and written by Kim Bada, alongside Park Hwi Soon. The drama series, which was previously titled 'Undercover', will follow a woman who goes undercover to enact revenge and a detective who falls in love with her.



Han So Hwee is in talk to play the lead, while Park Hwi Soon is in talks to appear as a mob boss. The actress' last project was the hit JTBC drama 'The World of the Married'. Stay tuned for updates on 'Nemesis'.

