Jenyer (Jiyoon) updates fans with cover of Billie Eilish's 'Xanny'

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has updated her fans with a cover of Billie Eilish's "Xanny".



It's been over a year since the former 4minute member has released music or a cover, and fans were excited to see a new cover video of Billie Eilish's 2019 track "Xanny". Jenyer's last release was her EP 'The Moment I Loved' in May of 2019.



Check out Jenyer's cover and the original below!



