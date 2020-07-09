Actor Shin Hyun Joon's side responds to former manager's claims of abusive treatment

Actor Shin Hyun Joon's side responded to his former manager's claims of abusive treatment.



In an interview with media outlets on July 9, former manager Kim claimed Shin Hyun Joon treated him unfairly for 13 years since he started working with the actor in 1993. He alleged he was tasked with taking care of personal errands from Shin Hyun Joon's mother, and he only received 600,000 Won ($502.20 USD) per month in pay. He also revealed text messages of the actor cursing at him and demanding to be cast in a movie.



Meanwhile, Shin Hyun Joon's current manager Lee Kwan Yong, who previously appeared with the actor on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View', expressed, "The text messages were true, but it's because they were talking comfortably. It's been maliciously distorted. Kim was with us from about 1995 to the early 2000s. The contents of the text messages were between friends of the same age, so they talked comfortably. I don't know which part was so wrong."



He further explained, "Kim received 600,000 Won when he first started his job as a manager, but he received more than 2 million Won ($1674.05 USD) in salary per month while working until the early 2000s. He told me himself. It's more than the amount that was normally received 20 to 25 years ago. I remember it clearly."