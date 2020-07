AB6IX's Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi will be featured in the upcoming August edition of '1st Look' magazine!

In this unique unit pictorial, the two AB6IX members showcased a more rugged, rogue side, posing in bold styles under dark and experimental lighting. During their interview, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi asked readers to look forward to AB6IX's promotions with their comeback title track "The Answer", plus more.

Check out the boys' handsome preview cuts, below!