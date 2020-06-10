16

Woollim Entertainment moves forward with legal action against Cha Jun Ho's bullying rumors

Woollim Entertainment has moved forward with legal action against Cha Jun Ho's bullying rumors.

On June 10, the label told media outlets they filed a criminal complaint against the person who spread the rumors for defamation. Woollim Entertainment stated, "We filed a criminal complaint today against the person who spread the rumors about school violence concerning Cha Jun Ho for suspicions of violating the 'Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection'."

As previously reported, an alleged former classmate of Cha Jun Ho claimed on Twitter they were a victim of bullying by the former 'Produce x 101' contestant. The alleged victim claimed Cha Jun Ho and his female friends often bullied kids in elementary school, and they were one of those who were bullied.

Stay tuned for updates. 

enzoa193 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I don't know the act in detail, but it seems like they're going for a "privacy violation" instead of denying it. It's a strategy that may give them some manoeuvring space if everything gets confirmed, but it doesn't look so good.

kxk4,947 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

good! its nice to see woollim taking action straight away and thats for a trainee only ! while some other companies cant even protect their most famous artists from malicious comments

Share

