Former X1 member Cha Jun Ho caught up in school bullying rumors + Woollim Entertainment responds

Former X1 member Cha Jun Ho has been caught up in school bullying rumors.



On June 9, an alleged former classmate of Cha Jun Ho claimed on Twitter that they were a victim of bullying by the former 'Produce x 101' contestant. Former classmate 'A' stated, "I was bullied by Cha Jun Ho and his female friends when I was in 5th grade. This is true, and even my homeroom teacher knows roughly what happened."



'A' continued, "Jun Ho made school life more difficult by swearing and making personal attacks against kids in our class who lacked in terms of looks (body, face, clothes), didn't talk well, or just seemed like a general nerd. I was one of them." 'A' added, "His female friend is stubborn. He apologized and asked me not to file a complaint with the school violence committee. Of course, I refused. He's been constantly apologizing through text, and it disgusts me."



The former classmate further claimed Cha Jun Ho cursed at a librarian who told him and his friends to be quiet in the library.



'A' also posted past photos and alleged text messages from Cha Jun Ho and his friend, which 'A' later deleted. However, some netizens have been stating the photos and messages are not enough evidence.



Woollim Entertainment has officially denied the rumors, stating, "We're notifying you that false information about our trainee has spread online. The agency recently confirmed through social media and the community about the malicious gossip that's spreading. We immediately confirmed the information was completely untrue. Strong legal action will be taken against the case to protect the artist's image, which is being tarnished on online communities, social media, and internet media."







