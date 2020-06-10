Big Bang's Daesung tops list of idol stars who released surprise trot albums on 'TMI News'

Big Bang's Daesung topped the list of idol stars who released surprise trot albums on 'TMI News'.



The June 10th episode of 'TMI News' covered idol stars who surprised their fans by suddenly dipping into trot, and Daesung ranked in at #1 on the list. The Big Bang member made his trot debut in 2008 with "Look at Me, Gwisoon" composed by G-Dragon, which topped music charts in South Korea and Japan.



At #2 on the 'TMI News' list is Super Junior's trot unit Super Junior-T, at #3 is Girls' Generation's Seohyun, at #4 is Kim Jong Kook, at #5 is Lizzy, and at #6 is Yang Dong Geun.



