CRAVITY's Hyeongjun is next in boyish concept photos for 'Cloud 9'.



In the teaser images, Hyeongjun seems lost in thought in an adorable beret, and he continues CRAVITY's boyish, youthful concept for their comeback.



As previously reported, CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9" on June 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY!

