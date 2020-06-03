TWICE's Tzuyu says she recently became a vegetarian

TWICE's Tzuyu stated that she recently became a Vegetarian (technically Pescetarian).

Tzuyu recently appeared on Kim Shin Young's radio show 'Song of Hope Radio' alongside her fellow members Momo and Chaeyoung to discuss the group's latest album 'More & More'. Momo stated that the group often goes out to eat meat and that she and Chaeyoung personally like pork.

However, Tzuyu stated that she's cutting back her red meat consumption, saying: "I want to eat fish. I eat seafood but I don't eat red meat. I started eating like this recently. I wanted to try it out."



The popular idol is often known for her toned and healthy visuals that boost her charm, and it seems like Tzuyu's secret is living a healthy lifestyle! What do you think of her decision?