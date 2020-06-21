11

11

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS's 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film surpasses 200 million YouTube views

AKP STAFF

Another BTS music video has passed a YouTube milestone!


On June 21 at 5:16 AM KST, the "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film surpassed 200 million YouTube views. The music video for the song, which is the title track to BTS's latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7,' was originally released on February 21, meaning the feat was impressively accomplished exactly four months after.


Big Hit Entertainment celebrated the accomplishment by sharing a commemorative poster image through their official social media channels.


Meanwhile, "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film is one of 25 BTS music videos to surpass 100 milllion views.

Check out the poster below!

  1. BTS
4 620 Share 50% Upvoted

1

naazy2,941 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Nice!

Share

0

Mei_Matsumoto-12,442 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO
Best Selling Korean Digital Albums in China
15 hours ago   39   5,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND