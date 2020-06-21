BTS's 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto film surpasses 200 million YouTube views

Another BTS music video has passed a YouTube milestone!





On June 21 at 5:16 AM KST, the "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film surpassed 200 million YouTube views. The music video for the song, which is the title track to BTS's latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7,' was originally released on February 21, meaning the feat was impressively accomplished exactly four months after.







Big Hit Entertainment celebrated the accomplishment by sharing a commemorative poster image through their official social media channels.





Meanwhile, "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film is one of 25 BTS music videos to surpass 100 milllion views.

Check out the poster below!