TWICE win #1 + Performances from June 11th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, BVNDIT followed up with "Come and Get It", DIA came back with "Hug U", Cosmic Girls returned with "Butterfly", N.Flying made a comeback with "Oh really.", Ha Sung Woon came back with "Get Ready", Eunkwang returned with "No One Knows".



As for the winners, TWICE and MONSTA X were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "More & More". Congratulations to TWICE!



Performances also included Tae Jin Ah, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, Ha Hyun Sang, Woo!ah!, ONEWE, TXT, VICTON, Kim Woo Seok, TWICE, MONSTA X, and Park Hyeon Seo.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







FOLLOW-UP: BVNDIT







COMEBACK: DIA







COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls







COMEBACK: N.Flying







COMEBACK: Ha Sung Woon







COMEBACK: Eunkwang







Tae JIn Ah







SECRET NUMBER







OnlyOneOf







Ha Hyun Sang







Woo!ah!







ONEWE







TXT







VICTON







Kim Woo Seok







TWICE







MONSTA X







Park Hyeon Seo







