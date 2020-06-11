'Running Man' to celebrate 10th anniversary with fans

'Running Man' will be celebrating their 10th anniversary with viewers and fans!



According to SBS, the popular variety show is planning to hold a live stream for viewers on July 12 KST, and all 8 cast members will be in attendance together on a live stream for the first time. The details on the concept for the 'Running Man' live stream event are not yet confirmed, but the show is currently asking viewers for their favorite faces from the series to prepare for their 10th anniversary event.



SBS' 'Running Man' premieres on July 11, 2010. Stay tuned for updates.