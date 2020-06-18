TREI confirm their disbandment after 1 year, all members end contracts with Banana Culture

Shortly after TREI member Chae Changhyun announced his departure from the group and his label Banana Culture earlier this week, the group's remaining members have also spoken up to confirm the trio's disbandment.

On June 18, TREI's leader Lee Jaejun dedicated a message to fans via the group's official fan cafe. He wrote, "I debated and struggled on how to go about this for the past few nights, but it's still very hard. I am here to confirm with you all what many of you probably already know."

He continued, "In a situation where it was impossible to do anything, I kept on believing that things would get better, and did my best to try and resolve things. But it seemed like nothing would get better at all, and one day, I began to suspect that torturing myself, the group, and all of you with this sense of false hope would do no good at all. I talked with the members for a long time about this matter, and we collectively determined that it would be difficult to keep this team going."

The idol also looked back on his previous team's disbandment, with, "I truly wanted to stay together for a long, long time with this team, but in the end farewell came too fast once again, and I'm very apologetic for that. Despite our long hiatus, many of you continued to cheer us on and I was strengthened by that; I can't even raise my head to bring you an end result like this after your encouragements. I think that I was in denial and wanted to prolong it for as long as I could, because it was something I never wanted to go through again."

Finally, Lee Jaejun apologized to fans of TREI once again and thanked them for their support from the past year. TREI's main vocalist Kim Jun Tae also addressed the matter with a fan cafe message of his own. Kim Jun Tae relayed, "After some discussion, I've ended my contract with Banana Culture with a settlement. I'm sorry for causing concerns to fans who always showed us so much love and affection. I was so thankful for the time that I spent as a member of TREI, it was so much fun, and I will cherish and miss those times greatly."