Insiders raise questions about possibility of Seventeen being banned from 'Music Core' ahead of comeback

On June 19, one media outlet raised questions regarding the possibility that Seventeen may be "banned" from appearing as performers on MBC's 'Music Core', ahead of their 7th mini album comeback.

This will mark Seventeen's first full group comeback since their agency Pledis Entertainment became a sub-label of Big Hit Entertainment. According to 'News1', Big Hit Entertainment artists such as BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER have steered clear of promoting on MBC's 'Music Core' since approximately May of last year. The conflict allegedly began due to disputes during the '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' between Big Hit Entertainment and MBC.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Seventeen will decide to promote their comeback title track "Left & Right" on 'Music Core' after their mini album release, set for June 22 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, the boy group will be hosting their very own Mnet comeback show on June 22 at 7 PM KST.