3

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Insiders raise questions about possibility of Seventeen being banned from 'Music Core' ahead of comeback

AKP STAFF

On June 19, one media outlet raised questions regarding the possibility that Seventeen may be "banned" from appearing as performers on MBC's 'Music Core', ahead of their 7th mini album comeback. 

This will mark Seventeen's first full group comeback since their agency Pledis Entertainment became a sub-label of Big Hit Entertainment. According to 'News1', Big Hit Entertainment artists such as BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER have steered clear of promoting on MBC's 'Music Core' since approximately May of last year. The conflict allegedly began due to disputes during the '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' between Big Hit Entertainment and MBC.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Seventeen will decide to promote their comeback title track "Left & Right" on 'Music Core' after their mini album release, set for June 22 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, the boy group will be hosting their very own Mnet comeback show on June 22 at 7 PM KST. 

  1. Seventeen
13 10,726 Share 33% Upvoted

2

lilianlo16 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

so sum up is: "we at mbc are still petty about a show from nearly 2 years ago now and therefore artists under BH or under labels acquired by BH cannot appear on our show. Thanks, bye."

Share

1

quark123955,486 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

So they still appear on Show Champion and TXT went on Weekly Idol which both air on channels owned by MBC... so it's obviously a specific issue with Music Core and not MBC as a whole.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND