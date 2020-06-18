Zhoumi to release new single 'Starry Night' feat. Ryeowook simultaneously in Korean & Chinese

Super Junior-M member/solo artist Zhoumi is returning with a new single, simultaneously in Korean and Chinese!
Zhoumi's brand new digital single "Starry Night" is set for release this June 22 at 6 PM KST, in both a Korean version and a Chinese version. The single features fellow Super Junior-M member Ryeowook as a vocalist, and is a minor ballad genre. Fans can look forward to a beautiful collaboration of Zhoumi and Ryeowook's delicate voices.
Zhoumi also participated in writing the lyrics for the Chinese version of "Starry Night". Can't wait to hear it!
