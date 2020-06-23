2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

TOO gear up for comeback with a summery, illustrated teaser poster

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOO will be returning soon with their 2nd mini album, 'Running TOOgether'!

The title of TOO's 2nd mini album incorporates the group's official fan club name 'TOOgether', dedicating the upcoming music release to both original, new, and potential fans. The bright, summer new teaser poster for 'Running TOOgether' shows miniature, illustrated TOO members roaming a soccer field, piquing interest. 

Meanwhile, TOO will be returning with their first ever comeback since their debut earlier this year, when their 2nd mini album drops some time in July.

  1. TOO
0 163 Share 67% Upvoted
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
ALLKPOP
29 minutes ago   5   186
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND