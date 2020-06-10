'The World Of The Married' child actor Jeon Jin Seo personally speaks on past cursing controversy

'The World Of The Married' child actor Jeon Jin Seo personally spoke on his past cursing controversy.



Jeon Jin Seo featured as a guest on the June 10th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block', and he was asked about his thoughts on his acting career. The child actor expressed, "It's tough. It's not just easy. What I can do reduces to a minimum. That hurts me somewhat. I want to go on trips with my friends, but I can't go around and do whatever I want. Whatever I do, I hear about how I should be as an actor."



On his cursing controversy, he said, "I accepted that I made a mistake, but when I went to the dressing room, I broke out in tears. I needed to get ready and get on set, but I cried for 20 minutes. There are times that I think that I'm living my life acting because I have to hide what's inside all the time. I hope that people remember me as a kind kid and not like the bad and bratty Joon Young [in 'The World of the Married']."



As previously reported, Jeon Jin Seo faced criticism due to a social media post showing him and his friends cursing in their conversations.

