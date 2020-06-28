[T/W: Animal neglect] More accusations about G-Dragon possibly neglecting Gaho surface

[T/W: Animal neglect]

There are more details about G-Dragon's Gaho's current condition.

In addition long nails that had not been taken care of, the poster revealed that Gaho's eyelashes were poking Gaho's eyes so much that he had a lot of tears. Because of the heat, Gaho, who is being raised outside, was lethargic. The poster wrote, "Gaho's eyelashes kept poking his eyes, so he had a lot of tears, and he had no energy. Shar-Peis are weak to skin diseases and are highly affected by temperature. You're not supposed to raise them outside."



Netizens are criticizing G-Dragon for not taking Gaho back to his own home after his military discharge despite taking back his munchkin cat, especially because G-Dragon had appealed to many as an animal lover through Gaho for a while.

