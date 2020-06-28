6

8

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

[T/W: Animal neglect] More accusations about G-Dragon possibly neglecting Gaho surface

AKP STAFF

[T/W: Animal neglect]

There are more details about G-Dragon's Gaho's current condition. 

In addition long nails that had not been taken care of, the poster revealed that Gaho's eyelashes were poking Gaho's eyes so much that he had a lot of tears. Because of the heat, Gaho, who is being raised outside, was lethargic. The poster wrote, "Gaho's eyelashes kept poking his eyes, so he had a lot of tears, and he had no energy. Shar-Peis are weak to skin diseases and are highly affected by temperature. You're not supposed to raise them outside."

Netizens are criticizing G-Dragon for not taking Gaho back to his own home after his military discharge despite taking back his munchkin cat, especially because G-Dragon had appealed to many as an animal lover through Gaho for a while.

  1. Big Bang
  2. G-Dragon
5 5,272 Share 43% Upvoted

2

karen__lang196 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

As i said before i dont care who it is Take care of your animals Whoever is looking after this animal needs to learn about the breed and bloody Empathy for all living things,Celebrity or Non celebrity do your Job as a dog owner. Groom and look after the poor little thing he looks so sad Heat stress is so serious for this breed also have to clean his face all the time Grrrrr

Those famous wrinkles need to be looked after carefully to prevent skin infections. They should be wiped out with a damp cloth and dried well to prevent infection.Like other flat-faced breeds, the Shar-Pei can easily overheat.

Share

-1

jack-bean1,652 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Dogs need to exercise. There is no way either of these dogs can exercise or social when they are separated and penned into suck a small space.

What are these dogs supposed to do all day? Sleep is about their only option which is why their nails are so long. That's no life for a dog.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung
"FIRSTs" in the Kpop Industry Made By BIGBANG
13 hours ago   46   7,666

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND