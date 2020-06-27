G-Dragon under fire for alleged neglect of pet dog Gaho

G-Dragon was under fire for the alleged neglect of his pet dog Gaho.



In a recent online community post, netizens posted the below alleged photo of Gaho at a pension run by the Big Bang member's parents. What's causing criticism is the pet dog's toe nails, which look long and poorly managed. Netizens criticized G-Dragon for not taking Gaho back to his own home after his military discharge despite taking back his munchkin cat.



Netizens commented, "Why aren't you taking care of her toenails," "Why do you leave your dog like that when you're rich," "If you're discharged from the military, take him back," "You brought your cat back. Why can't you bring him back," and more.



What do you think of the controversy?





