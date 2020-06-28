[T/W: Animal neglect] G-Dragon accused of losing Jolie in addition to neglecting Gaho + KittiB calls him out in SNS post

G-Dragon is further being accused of having lost Jolie.

G-Dragon had originally raised Gaho and Jolie, but had left them at his parents' care because of military enlistment. However, after his enlistment, he left them at his parents', while bringing his munchkin cat back home with him.

The poster, who had revealed that Gaho was suffering from lack of care to his eyelashes and nails, and being raised outside even though Shar-Peis have sensitive skin and need to be raised inside, also revealed, "I don't know who picked up. But when I called the vacation house and asked, they said Jolie wasn't there because Jolie ran away when the door was left open."



Rapper KittiB posted on her SNS, writing, "I wish there was a law preventing people who change animals like fast fashion from getting any more pets. I'm so sorry for being human," as she quoted the Tweet accusing G-Dragon of neglect.

