Sunmi takes on high fashion concept for pictorial in 'Vogue Korea's July issue

Sunmi is the star of a new jewelry fashion pictorial!



On June 22 KST, 'Vogue Korea' shared photoshoot images of Sunmi that will appear in their July 2020 issue.





In the images, the idol is modeling off a number of eclectic jewelry items, including a variety of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. The concept for the photoshoot ranged from bold and highly vivid colors to even a more subdued and natural black-and-white shot.



Meanwhile, Sunmi is currently gearing up for a comeback, preparing to release her latest single "Pporappippam" on June 29. The idol not only wrote the song herself, but also teamed up with producer FRANTS to take part in production as well.



Check out the 'Vogue Korea' images below!