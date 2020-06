Seventeen is gearing up for their comeback!







On June 8 at midnight KST, the popular idol group revealed a new teaser for their upcoming 7th mini-album 'Heng:garæ - Journey of Youth' . "Heng:garæ" is a romanized Korean word "헹가래" which refers to the act of people throwing someone in the air as a form of celebration. This marks their first album since their album 'An Ode' and title song "Fear" last year.



Stay tuned for more updates until Seventeen's comeback on June 22nd!