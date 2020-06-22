15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Shin Hye responds coolly to questions about her public relationship with Choi Tae Joon

Back on June 22, actress Park Shin Hye attended a roundtable interview with the press in light of the upcoming release of her zombie thriller film, '#Alive'. 

During the interview, Park Shin Hye was asked about her public relationship with actor Choi Tae Joon. Hearing the question, she responded, "I never wanted my relationship to go public, but since it's already been publicized, well, we're still dong well." 

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon went public with their relationship back in March of 2018, after denying one dating scandal earlier in 2017. The two stars are both also known for being graduates of Chung-Ang University. 

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye's latest film '#Alive' premieres in Korea on June 24. Actor Choi Tae Joon is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties as a social worker, after enlisting in August of last year. 

quark123956,061 pts 29 minutes ago
"I never wanted my relationship to go public, but since it's already been publicized, well, we're still dong well."

That's the nice way of saying "you're all a bunch of nosy bitches" :D

Nct_and_Wayv614 pts 10 minutes ago
I Stan her. And this is why people shouldn't be so damn nosy in relationships

