Sooyoung in talks to return to the small-screen in JTBC's 'Run On'

On June 23, Girls' Generation member/actress Sooyoung's agency Saram Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "Sooyoung has received the offer for new drama 'Run On' and is currently looking over the script."

Expected to air on JTBC, 'Run On' is a drama series dealing with a former Olympic track star as he transitions from the career of an athlete into a new career as a sports agent. Stars such as Siwan and Shin Se Kyung are also in talks to lead the production.

Meanwhile, Sooyoung recently greeted viewers on the small-screen in OCN's 'Tell Me What You Saw', which came to an end back in March of this year.

