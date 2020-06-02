Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain announce debut date of co-ed dance group

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain have announced the debut date of their co-ed dance group.



On June 2, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo?' revealed the trio is making their debut soon, stating, "Yoo Jae Suk x Lee Hyori x Rain. We're currently looking for the name of the legendary co-ed group that will blow summer away."



The three legendary stars are preparing to make their official debut on July 18, and in the latest teaser, they were all vying for the position of main vocalist. Meanwhile, 'Hangout with Yoo?' producers asked viewers to send in their best name suggestions for the co-ed group.



In related news, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain revealed they might add a new member to the group.