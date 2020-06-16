9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

North Korea blows up and destroys inter-Korean liaison office, South Koreans mourn their lost tax dollars invested in the facility

North Korea has blown up and destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office. 

Reports state that the country has attacked the office that has served as a meeting place for the two countries. Footage of the attack is now circling social media and leading to a variety of reactions online. South Korea's Unification Ministry and North Korea have confirmed the attack as of now. This highly symbolic move took place on the 20th anniversary of 1st inter-Korean summit & joint agreement, leading to speculation on what will happen next. 

The Inter-Korean Liaison Office was a joint liaison office between South and North Korea and located in North Korea's Kaesong Industrial Region. The building was built in 2018 from South Korean funds as an embassy to provide a direct communication channel between the South and North.

South Koreans are reacting to the bombing in disappointment due to the fact that many of their tax dollars were invested into building the facility, saying: 


"Our taxes... which is like our blood..."

"Tax explosion."

"What b***s***."

"Sigh..."

"This is so unfortunate. Our money..."

If North Korea was represented as human it'd be a 13 year old girl have a fiery PMS meltdown.

Such a juvenile article title about a serious issue. SL278 you should consider sticking to writing fabricated gossip articles plucked from fangirl forums like you normally do.

