N.Flying suited up in album jacket posters for 'Mis-Communication'.



In the band's teaser posters, the members look dapper in different colored suits. N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication' will be their first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung, who now acts as the band's official bassist.



'Mis-Communication', featuring title track "Oh, Really," is set for release on June 10 KST.