New Planet Entertainment announces debut of new 7-member boy group BXK

On June 19, management agency New Planet Entertainment announced, "A new, 6-member rookie boy group named BXK will be making their official debut at the end of July."

BXK stands for "Boys x King". The group consists of 6-members with an average age of 19-years old. The team's leader Junsun previously debuted as a solo musician in February of this year, releasing his 1st album 'Siren'.

In addition, New Planet Entertainment revealed that the agency's well-known rapper Truedy will be participating in BXK's debut as their rap trainer. BXK has been garnering attention from K-Pop fans consistently through various pre-debut content via YouTube, 'V Live', and Instagram, and prior to their official debut, fans can look forward to a pre-release single some time in early July, as well as an MV.

Stay tuned for BXK's debut, coming this summer.

