Jack Black surprises HaHa by video calling during HaHa's Instagram live

On June 18, musician/TV personality HaHa greeted fans with an Instagram live session, on the set of a home-shopping program for pork katsu!

HaHa informed his Instagram followers that he was waiting for the home-shopping program to begin, and introduced viewers to the pork katsu product he is currently endorsing with his fellow 'Running Man' cast mate, Kim Jong Kook.

Then, during the Instagram live, American comedian Jack Black appeared in the comments, writing, "Quan!!!!" and "Hi!". Fellow viewers immediately noticed, and after some time, Haha noticed Jack Black's friendly comments as well. Then, when HaHa finally noticed Jack Black and began greeting the comedian, Jack Black surprised everyone by video-calling Haha right in the middle of the live!

In the short call, Jack Black greeted HaHa with a big smile and said, "I miss you. How are you? You're looking good. I'm hungry! I'm gonna fly over there and have lunch with you." Check out a recap of the fun moment, above!

Meanwhile, Jack Black and HaHa previously worked together in 2016, when the American comedian made a guest appearance on MBC's 'Infinity Challenge'.

