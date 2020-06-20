Netizens are shocked how different 'I-LAND' contestants look in real life

Interview clips of the contestants of Mnet's new idol survival show 'I-LAND' had netizens buzzing about how heavily their profile pictures were photoshopped.



Previous to its airing, Mnet uploaded profile pictures for the 23 contestants. The show was highly anticipated among fans in hopes of seeing the next big artists making their debut with Big Hit Entertainment, the label working with Mnet to produce the show.





After interview clips were released, more than 1300 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments. Some of the comments include:

".....????????????"

"Who photoshopped their pictures? Now that's a real talent."

"So you are saying these are supposed to be the same person?"

"This is just too much photoshop. Makeup alone won't have these drastic differences."

"I thought they had bad profile pictures...turns out it was the best they could do."

Check out a few contestants' profile pictures vs real life comparison below. All 23 contestants' pictures can be seen here. What do you think?