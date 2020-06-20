BTS' Jin attends a long-time friend's wedding as the wedding MC

BTS' Jin was spotted at his long-time friend's wedding as the wedding MC.



On June 20th, BTS' Jin attended his best friend's wedding, who has been friends with him for 15 years. It was reported Jin was the wedding MC and the original poster said pictures of Jin were confirmed to be shared by wedding guests who took the photos.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments: "Wow, he must be really good friends with Jin. I mean it's another thing when it comes to big celebrities like him to attend such events."

"Jin, just come straight to my place to meet my parents after you're done <3"

"I think he would have made a scene even if he wasn't a member of BTS lol He just stands out with such good visuals."

"I'm not even a BTS stan but damn he is handsome."

"A true friendship"



Congratulations to the newlyweds!