Lee Sun Hee reveals Lee Seung Gi suggested her collaboration with EXO's Chanyeol

On the June 19th episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Lee Sun Hee talked about the inspiration behind her latest song "Anbu" ("Regards") featuring EXO's Chanyeol, and she explained, "Watching people around me get hurt, sick, or in pain when they work in the outside world, I felt it was very difficult to have a peaceful day. I made this song to give warmth to loved ones."



Host Yoo Hee Yeol then commented on Chanyeol's rap in the song, and Lee Sun Hee revealed, "I'm so grateful to Chanyeol. Lee Seung Gi suggested him to me. I asked him for his contact information because he suggested him. When I contacted him, he readily agreed to featuring. It became a more complete track because of Chanyeol."



