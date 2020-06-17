5

hyukoh's bassist Lim Dong Gun to tie the knot with his girlfriend

On June 18, hyukoh's agency confirmed with various media outlets, "Bassist Lim Dong Gun will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend later this month on June 27." 

The bassist will mark the second member of the band to tie the knot, after guitarist Lim Hyun Jae who held a wedding ceremony back in May. As Lim Dong Gun's fiancée is a non-celebrity, the upcoming wedding ceremony will take place in private. 

Meanwhile, hyukoh debuted as a 4-member band in 2014 with an EP titled '20'. Congratulations to the bassist!

