Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Nature's Saebom & Haru are next in patterned teaser images for 'Nature World: Code M'

Nature's Saebom and Haru are next in patterned teaser images for 'Nature World: Code M'.

In the teaser images, Seabom and Haru take on a feminine concept surrounded by flower patterns. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.

