IU and 2AM's Seulong celebrate 10-year anniversary of duet 'Nagging'; joined by 2PM's Taecyeon

IU and Seulong's duet single "Nagging" has turned 10 years old!

On June 7 KST, Seulong took to his personal Instagram account to share that he, IU, and 2PM's Taecyeon had met up to belatedly celebrate the song's special anniversary. He added "Change a little, guys!" at the end of his caption to playfully point out that both IU and Taecyeon have not seemed to change at all over the past decade.

In the images, the three are seen enjoying a chocolate 'birthday' cake in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, "Nagging," which was released on June 3, 2010, is also known as one of the theme songs for MBC's reality variety show 'We Got Married.'

Check out Seulong's Instagram post below!