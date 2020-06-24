Kim Dong Han to take on his first drama role in web series 'Trap'

Kim Dong Han is taking on his first drama role in the web series 'Trap'.



On June 24, Kim Dong Han's label OUI Entertainment stated, "Kim Dong Han has been cast as the male lead Hyun Woo Jin in the tvN web drama 'Trap'. We ask for your attention and support for Kim Dong Han's first acting role in a drama."



'Trap' revolves around the love story of young people in college, and Kim Dong Han is expected to play a character who silently stands by his girlfriend.



tvN's 'Trap' will be released through the TikTok app in July and uploaded on tvnD's official YouTube channel a week later.